Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

