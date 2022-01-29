Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Achieves $6.34 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $38,043.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy's official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy's official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

