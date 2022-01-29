Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $169.99 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $169.99 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,167.24 or 1.00120202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00075733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.03 or 0.00490626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

