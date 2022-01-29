PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 132.5% in January

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

