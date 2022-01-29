PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 132.5% in January

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.