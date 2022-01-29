Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.50 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.