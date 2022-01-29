Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 820,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.55%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

