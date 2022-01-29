Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 31st total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PHIO stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.