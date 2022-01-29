Phoenixcoin Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,023.31 or 0.99947065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00253043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00165591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00320684 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,698,618 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

