Phoenixcoin Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,092.93 or 0.99898364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00253646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00163938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00330892 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,694,881 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.