Phore Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Phore has a market capitalization of $918,476.59 and $1,629.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00516204 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,019,726 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

