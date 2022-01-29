Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.72% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $210,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.71 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

