Pigeoncoin Price Down 3.5% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $383,484.41 and $10,387.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002367 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

