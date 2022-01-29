PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 213.2% in January

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.27 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 684,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.