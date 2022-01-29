Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00250931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,667,199 coins and its circulating supply is 434,406,763 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

