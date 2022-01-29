Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $342.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

PNFP stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

