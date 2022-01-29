Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.