PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $631.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,480.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.47 or 0.00780825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00241774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

