Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $536,031.68 and approximately $212.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009889 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00345538 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

