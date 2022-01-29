PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
