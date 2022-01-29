Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 148.5% in January

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the December 31st total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.60.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

