pNetwork (PNT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and $3.78 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00108843 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,350,767 coins and its circulating supply is 43,703,232 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

