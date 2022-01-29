PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

