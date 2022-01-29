POA (POA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
