Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

