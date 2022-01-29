Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.64

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.64 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.37). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.37), with a volume of 1,587,920 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.10. The company has a market capitalization of £494.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.