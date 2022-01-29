Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

