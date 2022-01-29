Polkadex Price Up 2.1% This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $36.27 million and $442,209.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00021399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

