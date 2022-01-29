PolkaDomain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $666,086.72 and approximately $8,114.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.13 or 0.06791174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.90 or 1.00077653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

