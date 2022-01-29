Polkalokr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $523,918.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.59 million and $523,918.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.