Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches Market Cap of $12.09 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 2% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $225,047.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

