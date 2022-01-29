Polkamon (PMON) Market Cap Hits $6.40 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

