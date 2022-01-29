PolkaWar Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $171,545.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

