Polker (PKR) Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $905,354.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polker has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.