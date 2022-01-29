Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $30.32 or 0.00080109 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $606,396.88 and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

