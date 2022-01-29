Polytrade (TRADE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,598,141 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

