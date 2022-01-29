Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.