Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55. Portillos has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.