Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
PTLO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55. Portillos has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
