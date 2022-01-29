Portion (PRT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1,185.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

