Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Tops $11.62 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $11.62 million and $31,265.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055339 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

