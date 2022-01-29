Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head to Head Contrast

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Service Properties Trust -35.97% -25.52% -5.23%

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.60 -$350,000.00 $0.11 157.47 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.05 -$311.38 million ($2.94) -2.73

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

