Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Tops $381,804.97

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005020 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $381,804.97 and $766.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

