Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

