Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

