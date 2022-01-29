Powerledger Market Capitalization Tops $261.42 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $261.42 million and $82.07 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 464,886,097 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.