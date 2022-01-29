PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

