PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.05

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$15.95. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.93, with a volume of 728,178 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

