Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the lowest is $71.70 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $296.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.87 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $314.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PFC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

