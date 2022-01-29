Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.50

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.50 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.95). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.96), with a volume of 107,071 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.14.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.