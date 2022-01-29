Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00289904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

