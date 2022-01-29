Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.33% of CME Group worth $227,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.40. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

