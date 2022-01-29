Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

